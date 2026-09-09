Media: Zelenskyyʼs plane delayed departure due to threat of Russian drones in Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs plane nearly collided with a drone during takeoff from Moldova.

This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Reuters reports.

The incident occurred on September 8. However, Støre did not say where he got this information from or how close the drone was to the plane.

The Norwegian government clarified that Zelenskyʼs plane was detained due to the threat of Russian drones in Moldovan airspace. Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said that they learned about the incident from Zelensky during a meeting.

On September 9, Zelensky attended the funeral of King Harald V of Norway. He left the country as soon as the funeral ended.

Moldovaʼs Ministry of Defense reported that Russian drones struck the border region between their country and Ukraine on the evening of September 9. NRK media writes that the drone violated the countryʼs airspace around the time Zelenskyʼs plane was due to take off.

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