The US destroys 5 Iranian tankers after Iran attempts to attack American ship

The US military announced on September 8 the destruction of five Iranian oil tankers after two attempts by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack an American warship with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Four tankers — the Kaviz, Charminar, Horizon 1, and Riesco — were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, and the Derya was attacked near Kharq Island. Before the strikes, the US military ordered the crews to abandon the ships.

CENTCOM said the tankers were used by Iran in a shadowy oil trading network that funds the IRGC and its allies in the region.

The US command also reported that Iran twice attempted to attack the US warship with ballistic missiles. The ship evaded both attacks and continued its patrol. There were no injuries among the US military personnel.

This is not the first such strike by the US. On September 5, the US military announced the destruction of three Iranian oil tankers after the IRGC attempted to attack a US Navy aircraft carrier and a guided missile destroyer.

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