He took pictures of Antonov aircraft and NATO bases. Romanian intelligence detained a Russian saboteur on the territory of the country

Romaniaʼs Intelligence Service (SRI) said it, together with law enforcement and foreign partners, prevented a sabotage that could have been coordinated by Russia. It involved a Russian citizen living in Romania.

This is stated in a statement by the Romanian service.

According to SRI, the man began to be monitored in February 2026. The special service recorded that he was photographing and filming communications centers, NATO military bases, Romanian defense and security forces facilities, as well as critical infrastructure.

During the investigation, it turned out that the man received tasks through an intermediary. In particular, he was asked to collect photo and video materials of objects of strategic military interest. Among them were Ukrainian Antonov transport aircraft on the territory of Romania.

SRI said that this scheme is similar to the operations of Russian subversive networks that have previously been exposed in other European countries. The Romanian intelligence service also noted that Russia continues to involve people from vulnerable social categories in such activities.

Joint actions of Romanian special services, law enforcement officers, and international partners, according to SRI, prevented the planned act of sabotage.

The special services did not specify which object was to be the target of the sabotage and what specifically the suspect planned to do.