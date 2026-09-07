The European Commission has started negotiations with Ukraine on future funding

Ukraine and the European Commission will hold new technical consultations in the coming days and weeks to determine how much money Ukraine needs in 2026-2027 and how it can be obtained. The specific amount of the financial deficit has not yet been determined.

This was announced by European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari during a briefing in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

The new consultations will follow todayʼs video call between European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis and Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. They discussed how much money Ukraine needs in 2026 and 2027.

"Today was primarily about getting a clear picture of Ukraineʼs budgetary and financial situation. The next potential step will be to find ways to resolve it," the spokesman said.

According to him, the parties also discussed how Ukraine is implementing the reforms necessary to receive money under the €90 billion loan program, as well as how Ukraine will prepare a financial strategy for 2027.

At the same time, the European Commission has not yet confirmed that Ukraine has officially requested early disbursement of funds under a €90 billion loan. Ujvari noted that first it is necessary to assess the real financial situation and only then decide how to cover it.

During the next consultations, the European Commission will also take into account the assessments of the International Monetary Fund following its mission to Ukraine last week.

Separately, Ukraine and the EU have agreed that other international partners should increase their assistance to Ukraine, both budgetary and defense. As an example, Ujvari cited Norway, which recently pledged to provide Ukraine with $9 billion in 2027.

Serhiy Koretsky also raised the topic of frozen assets of the Russian Federation. According to Uyvari, European Commissioner Dombrovskis confirmed that this issue remains on the agenda.

However, the European Commission is currently focused on implementing the agreed financial plans. This year, it is about attracting $45 billion for Ukraine, of which $11.6 billion has already been paid. Further payments are expected in the coming weeks.

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