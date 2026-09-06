Egypt sentences TV crime presenter to death for drug manufacturing

In Egypt, famous 39-year-old TV presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other people were sentenced to death for drug manufacturing and trafficking.

The Guardian writes about this.

She was part of a group that purchased raw materials for drug production and subsequent sale, as well as illegally stored and used weapons. Before passing sentence, the court asked the Grand Mufti of Egypt for his religious opinion — such a procedure is mandatory under Egyptian law in cases where the death penalty may be imposed.

Khalifa (39) is best known as the host of the security and crime-focused program Mission Impossible. She also owns a cosmetic surgery clinic and a production company specializing in party and event planning.

In addition, the court sentenced Khalifa and others to five years in prison in a separate case involving the kidnapping and beating of a young man.

Egypt carries the death penalty for premeditated murder, terrorist activities, some types of rape, and drug trafficking. According to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, 541 death sentences were handed down in the country in 2025.

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