Estonia has elected a new president Ylle Madise. What is known about her

The Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) has elected a new president of the country — Chancellor of Justice Ylle Madise.

This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

She was elected by 71 members of parliament in a secret ballot, with seven others abstaining. In Estonia, a candidate must receive at least 68 votes to become president.

Madise will officially be sworn in on October 12.

What is known about Ylle Madise?

Madise received a law degree, worked at the Estonian Ministry of Justice, the Constitutional Committee of Parliament, the State Audit Office, and was a legal advisor to the president.

Siim Lõvi /ERR

In 2015, she became Chancellor of Justice, and in 2021 she was re-elected for a second term.

She was nominated as a presidential candidate by 75 members of parliament.

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