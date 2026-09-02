Estonia has elected a new president Ylle Madise. What is known about her

The Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) has elected a new president of the country — Chancellor of Justice Ylle Madise.
This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.
She was elected by 71 members of parliament in a secret ballot, with seven others abstaining. In Estonia, a candidate must receive at least 68 votes to become president.
Madise will officially be sworn in on October 12.
What is known about Ylle Madise?
Madise received a law degree, worked at the Estonian Ministry of Justice, the Constitutional Committee of Parliament, the State Audit Office, and was a legal advisor to the president.
In 2015, she became Chancellor of Justice, and in 2021 she was re-elected for a second term.
She was nominated as a presidential candidate by 75 members of parliament.
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