President Zelensky submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada regarding fraudulent call centers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada that are intended to strengthen the fight against fraudulent call centers and bank account schemes.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

The first bill strengthens the responsibility not only for call center workers, but also for those who organize them, own them, and earn from them.

The second concerns bank account and payment card schemes, including so-called drops. They want to give banks more opportunities to protect customers and block accounts used for tax evasion or money laundering.

The document also brings Ukrainian rules closer to EU norms. Zelensky called on deputies to urgently consider these draft laws.

On August 12, law enforcement officers conducted 411 searches and shut down 94 fraudulent call centers. Police found 1 794 fully equipped workstations in the premises. 26 suspects have already been reported for suspicion.

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