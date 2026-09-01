In Rivne, where an explosion occurred at the regional police station yesterday, ammunition could have detonated

In Rivne, where an explosion occurred the day before at a regional police station, killing the deputy head of the department, an explosive device may have detonated.

This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The explosion occurred yesterday at around 3:30 p.m. in the courtyard of Police Station No. 1 of the Rivne District Police Department. Three more police officers were also injured in the explosion — the head of one of the departments, another deputy, and an inspector of one of the departments. They are in the hospital.

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According to preliminary information from investigators, the ammunition may have exploded due to improper storage. At the scene, law enforcement officers seized fragments, official documentation, and questioned witnesses.

This case is being preliminarily classified as negligent storage of firearms or ammunition.

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