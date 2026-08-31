Kyiv proposes to change metro operation during alarms and to ease curfew

Kyiv is asking the government to review security protocols in place in the capital during air raids and curfews.

The corresponding appeal was approved by the City Defense Council on August 31, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

In particular, the city proposes to allow the “Syretsko-Pecherska” (green) metro line to operate without restrictions during an air raid alert. This concerns the movement of trains across the Southern Bridge between the right and left banks.

In addition, the capital wants to relax the curfew — allow truck transit during this time and allow people to get to and from stations without hindrance if trains arrive late after the curfew begins.

Kyiv also wants to change the rules for businesses, certain medical facilities, educational institutions, and municipal services. All of these measures are planned to be introduced against the backdrop of Russiaʼs almost round-the-clock attacks on the capital in recent days and prolonged airstrikes.