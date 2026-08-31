EU imposes strictest digital security rules on ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox

The European Commission has designated ChatGPT as a “very large online search engine” and Reddit and Roblox as “very large online platforms” under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), meaning that these platforms are now subject to the strictest digital security rules.

This is stated in a press release from the European Commission.

The reason was that the number of their average monthly users in the European Union reached 45 million. So now the companies have four months (until the end of December 2026) to comply with new additional requirements.

In particular, they are obliged to assess and mitigate systemic risks associated with the operation of their services and algorithms. This concerns the spread of illegal content, the impact on minors, the physical and mental health of users, the protection of fundamental rights, electoral processes and public safety.

After this status, the European Commission will also receive the authority to investigate how the functions of these services and the systems associated with them work.

Brussels explained why the services received these categories: