The academic year in Kyiv starts in a mixed format due to prolonged airstrikes

In Kyiv, the first week of the school year will begin in a mixed format — face-to-face and distance learning.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

At the same time, educational institutions must be ready to quickly change the format of education depending on the security situation, the Kyiv City State Administration noted. Options are being considered, from classes in shelters for younger students to fully distance learning or a second shift.

The final format will be determined by each school based on the security situation and shelter options. Parents will be able to choose a format that is available to them within the models proposed by the school.

"For example, one of the models we are currently considering is the organization of in-person learning for elementary school students and a separate space where some middle and high school children can continue their studies online during the alarm, if necessary," said Olena Fidanyan, director of the Kyiv City State Administrationʼs Department of Education.

In recent days, the Russians have been attacking Kyiv almost around the clock — air raid sirens are sounding regularly. Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi gave an example — on August 28, air raid sirens in Kyiv lasted a total of 158 minutes. For students, thatʼs almost four lessons out of six on the regular schedule.

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