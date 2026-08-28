An international science center has opened on the top of Mount Pip Ivan. It has been under renovation since 2012

A new International Center for Collective Use of Scientific Equipment was opened on the summit of Mount Pip Ivan. Ukraine and Poland also signed a declaration of cooperation today.

This was written by the Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko on his Facebook page.

The countryʼs new scientific center will develop the Carpathians as a space for science and education. It will implement scientific projects, develop student and teacher exchanges, and support young researchers.

A telescope under a dome was installed on the mountain, which was designed specifically for the difficult high-altitude weather conditions. In the future, a robotic complex will be added to it so that the telescope can be controlled remotely.

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The observatory on the summit was restored by the Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University together with Polish partners. However, the equipment is open to others — any research team can apply. In addition to the telescope, there are also meteorological laboratories on site.

The observatory on Mount Pip Ivan was built back in 1938. It was a scientific station of the University of Warsaw. However, during World War II, the building was destroyed. In 2012, Ukraine and Poland began to restore the station together.

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