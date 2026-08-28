A merchant ship caught fire and sank in Romanian waters. Authorities believe it may have been attacked

On the evening of August 27, the Dominican Republic-flagged merchant ship “Progress IV” caught fire and sank in the Black Sea near Romania. Authorities believe it may have been attacked.

This was reported by the Romanian news agency News.ro.

There were 12 crew members on board the vessel. All sailors were rescued, one person was injured. The fire alarm on the vessel was received at around 17:55. At that time, the vessel was near the Romanian city of Sfintu Gheorghe.

Several rescue vessels were dispatched to the scene, as well as a Romanian border police vessel. The merchant vessel “Mohamad B” also arrived in the area to assist the crew. “Progress IV” subsequently sank.

Romanian President Nicos Dan said the ship could have been attacked. At the same time, he stressed that it is currently unknown what exactly caused the incident and who could have hit the ship. An investigation is underway.

On the same day, a Romanian radar system detected an aerial target approximately 33 km north of Ukraineʼs Snake Island. Two F-18 fighter jets were scrambled to investigate, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported.

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