Seven people who painted Trumpʼs golf course last year will go on trial in Scotland, accused of “terrorism links”

Seven people have been charged in Scotland with intentionally damaging Donald Trumpʼs golf club in Scotland. The aggravating circumstance in the case was called "connections to terrorism".

The Guardian writes about this.

On March 8, 2025, unknown individuals sprayed graffiti on the building of the five-star Trump Turnberry Hotel and Resort on the west coast of Scotland, damaged the golf course lawn, and left the inscription “Gaza is not 4 sale”. The prosecution called it a “political and offensive slogan”.

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The indictment also states that the crime had "aggravating circumstances due to its connection to terrorism".

The case includes Kieran Robson (35), Uzma Bashir (56), Ricky Southall (34), Autumn Taylor Ward (22), Rebecca Sian Davies (29), Jon Moxley (58), and Dylan Chiaramello (24).

All seven are due to appear in court on August 31.

Trump bought the Trump Turnberry resort in 2014. The resortʼs main golf course, the Ailsa, is one of the most famous in the world. It has hosted the British Open four times. Today, the cost of playing on the course for non-hotel guests can reach £1 000 per round.

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