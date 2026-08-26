Ukrainians have the most positive attitude towards Macron and Merz. Erdogan is in third place — poll

Among world leaders, Ukrainians have the most positive attitude towards French President Emmanuel Macron (79%), German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (64%), and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (61%). Ukrainians have the worst attitude towards Vladimir Putin.

This is evidenced by the results of the Rating Group survey.

45% of Ukrainians surveyed also have a positive attitude towards Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, but 35% stated a negative attitude. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was positively assessed by 45% of Ukrainians.

However, 35% did not know about this appointment. Also in the rating were Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar — 33% assessed him positively, and Polish President Karol Nawrocki (20% approval).

Ukrainiansʼ support for Macron and Erdogan has increased compared to 2024. The level of support for the Prime Minister of Hungary has also increased, also compared to former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The most friendly countries to Ukraine, according to the survey results, are Great Britain, Lithuania, France, Germany and Moldova. Also, on average, 50% of respondents believe that Romania, the USA, Poland and Turkey are friendly to us. Ukrainians have mixed opinions about Hungary and China. The most unfriendly are Russia and Belarus.

The survey was conducted from August 4 to 9 using telephone interviews. In total, 2 000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions, except for temporarily occupied territories and territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication.

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