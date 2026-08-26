Over UAH 80 million in losses: law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to inflate prices for medicines for hospitals

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme to supply budget-funded medical facilities with medicines at inflated prices. According to the investigation, the state and local budgets suffered losses of over UAH 80.9 million.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

These are medications that are mainly used in hospitals — during emergencies, in intensive care, anesthesiology, intensive care, and for the treatment of complex infections.

According to the investigation, a group of entrepreneurs and officials of commercial enterprises purchased drugs directly from manufacturers and importers, and then resold them to medical institutions through related companies. In doing so, they exceeded the state-established 10 percent supply and sales markup limit.

In addition, affiliated businesses were used to create an artificial tax credit and convert money into cash.

Law enforcement officers conducted 16 searches in Kyiv, Kyiv and Lviv regions, as well as in Dnipro. They seized documents, computer equipment, telephones, bank cards, seals, electronic media, and money.

Four managers and officials of enterprises were informed of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — misappropriation and embezzlement of property. One of them was charged in absentia.

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