SBU detained former MP Pidbereznyak, who was selling fake disability for deferment

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a former MP who, for $10 000, promised a conscript a fake disability to delay mobilization.

This was reported to SBU.

The name of the MP is not officially mentioned, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies report that it is Vadym Pidbereznyak.

According to the investigation, the clients were "treated" in medical institutions in the Mykolaiv region, and after discharge they were issued with a disability group III. The former MP promised to involve his connections for this.

Investigators detained Pidbereznyak and his intermediary after receiving the second part of the money. Both were charged with abuse of influence. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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Vadym Pidbereznyak was an MP from the "Peopleʼs Front" in 2015-2019, working in the parliamentary Committee on Transport. After completing his deputy powers, he headed the Mykolaiv regional organization of "Motherland".

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