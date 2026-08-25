American singer Dolly Parton — the songwriter of the song “I Will Always Love You” — has died at the age of 80

American country singer Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

This was announced by her nephew Brian Seaver on his Instagram page.

The 80-year-old singer was known for her hits “Jolene”, “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”. Earlier this year, Parton canceled a series of concerts in Las Vegas, citing the need to continue treatment for health problems.

Partonʼs nephew and longtime security chief, Seaver, said the singer had long asked him to record such a video in the event of her death.

The singer was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevierville (Tennessee), to a family she described as “terribly poor”. She was the fourth of 12 children. Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Parton has released 49 solo studio albums. The most recent was “Rockstar”, released in 2023.

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