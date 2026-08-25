Sweden wants to seize property of Russian businessman near military base

The Swedish Armed Forces have asked the government to take over the property of Russian businessman Stanislav Aleshchenko, located near the Musko naval base in the Stockholm archipelago.

This is reported by the Swedish broadcaster SVT.

It is a house with an area of approximately 600 m², which is partly built into the rock. According to Swedish media, Aleshchenko was involved in its construction. However, the property is registered in the name of his wife.

The decision is being made for national security reasons. According to the military, Russian drones pose a threat to Sweden, and the area near the base could become an important part of its defense.

The Swedish Armed Forces also stated that Aleshchenko has Russian citizenship and poses a security threat to the military due to his ties to the Putin regime. His property is the only area near the base that is not under military control.

The military wants to use the area to house anti-drone systems. The site has a good view of the bay, making it convenient for the equipment.

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