Emergency rescue operations completed in Kryvyi Rih after the attack on the shopping center on August 21. 16 people died

In Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), emergency and rescue operations at the site of a Russian strike on a shopping mall have been completed. They lasted five days.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

The Russian attack on the city on August 21 killed 16 people and injured another 136, including 26 children.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Almost 200 emergency workers from eight regions of Ukraine — Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Odesa, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad — were involved in the search and rescue operations.

Rescuers completely surveyed the area and dismantled approximately 5000 m² of the destroyed shopping center structures. In total, they removed almost 1 230 tons of building structures.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russians attacked the largest shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih with two drones on August 21. After that, the director of one of the supermarkets was declared suspicious because the store was operating during the alarm.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.