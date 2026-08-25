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Emergency rescue operations completed in Kryvyi Rih after the attack on the shopping center on August 21. 16 people died

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

In Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), emergency and rescue operations at the site of a Russian strike on a shopping mall have been completed. They lasted five days.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

The Russian attack on the city on August 21 killed 16 people and injured another 136, including 26 children.

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Almost 200 emergency workers from eight regions of Ukraine — Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Odesa, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad — were involved in the search and rescue operations.

Rescuers completely surveyed the area and dismantled approximately 5000 m² of the destroyed shopping center structures. In total, they removed almost 1 230 tons of building structures.

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