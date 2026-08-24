Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan reported — pro-government party received 71% of votes

On August 24, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan published the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections, which were held on August 23. The elections were held for the first time under the new Constitution — exclusively according to party lists.

Radio Liberty writes about this.

The Adilet ("Justice") party, which calls itself the political support of the countryʼs President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received more than 71% of the votes. The party was created in mid-June and merged with the ruling Amanat (formerly Nur Otan) party. Justice could win 105 seats in the 145-seat parliament.

Four more parties overcame the five percent barrier to enter parliament. These are "Auyl" (6.26%), "Ak Zhol" (5.21%), the All-National Social Democratic Party (5.11%), and Respublica (5.56%).

Journalists added that all parties participating in the elections are loyal to President Tokayev. OSCE observers in their interim report pointed to problems with political competition, media freedom, and self-censorship in Kazakhstan on the eve of the elections. Official Astana did not share this assessment.

In July, it became known that a new version of the Constitution of Kazakhstan would allow President Tokayev to again participate in the presidential elections.

The new Constitution of Kazakhstan was drafted in 22 days and approved in a republican referendum. The new version strengthens the power of the president in the country. Tokayev has been president of Kazakhstan since March 2019. He became the second president — the first, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had been in power since April 1990.

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