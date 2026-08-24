Trump wants to reintroduce $100 000 fee for US work visas for foreigners. Court blocks his decision

On August 24, the administration of the US President Donald Trump again proposed charging more than $100 000 for new H-1B work visas.

Reuters writes about this.

H-1Bs are special work visas that allow American companies to hire highly skilled foreigners in occupations that require specialized knowledge. Trump first introduced such a levy with a temporary declaration last year, but a federal court ruled it illegal in June.

Trumpʼs temporary declaration from 2025 will expire in September. At the same time, the document obliged the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop regulations that would make the fee permanent.

The proposed DHS levy of $103,265 was posted on the Federal Register website and is set to be officially distributed tomorrow. This triggers a 30-day period for citizens to submit comments. The proposal could be finalized by the end of the year.

As of the end of February, about 70 US employers had paid the $100 000 fee for 85 visa applications. Amazon was the biggest beneficiary of the program in 2024. It was followed by tech giants Tata, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google.

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