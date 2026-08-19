Ukrainian singer Pavlo Zibrov will voice the arena in “Stalker 2”. Who else will be heard in the game

Ukrainian artist Pavlo Zibrov will voice the arena in "Stalker 2: The Price of Hope" — the release will take place on August 20 at 4:00 PM.

This was reported by the “Stalker 2” press service.

The singerʼs voice will also be heard from the receivers. In the release video, you can hear Zibrovʼs famous song "School Waltz" playing during the game.

Ukrainian singer Monokate will be heard on the radio — she will sing her songs in the Zone.

The Kalush Orchestra song "Stephania" will also be heard in the game.

According to the press service, the plot of the addition to "Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl" will focus on the iconic confrontation between Duty and Freedom. Events will unfold in various locations, including the Iron Forest and the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

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