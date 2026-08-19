Death of a patient in the salon of cosmetologist Iryna Borodkina. Investigation suspended in Moldova

The cosmetologist has been on Interpolʼs international wanted list since February 26, 2025 — it remains in effect.

As law enforcement officials explained, the criminal investigation was suspended because Borodkina is wanted. The materials regarding her were separated into a separate case.

Babel was informed about this by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Moldova.

Moldova has suspended the investigation into the case of cosmetologist Iryna Borodkina, in whose salon a client died during a procedure.

Investigation in Ukraine

The investigative department of the Pechersk UP of the Main Police Department is investigating the case of possible illegal medical activity (Article 138 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Ukrainian law enforcement officers emphasize that they are investigating whether Iryna Borodkina is legally engaged in medical activity in Ukraine, and not the death of her patient in Chisinau.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, investigators sent requests to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, as well as to the medical institution and the institution of higher education where she may have obtained a qualification.

Despite being wanted, Borodkin continues to work in Kyiv

Iryna Borodkina continues to perform aesthetic procedures and advertise her services in Kyiv. After blocking her previous Instagram page, she created a new account. In June 2026, Borodkina reported a contest in which she was giving away aesthetic procedures worth €10 000.

Publication dated June 9, 2026, in which Iryna Borodkina announces a competition.

What preceded

On January 30, 2025, 35-year-old entrepreneur Lyubov Babutskaya died during an aesthetic procedure in a cosmetology office in Chisinau. The owner of the institution was Irina Borodkina. A forensic medical examination established the cause of death as embolism, i.e. blockage of a blood vessel after the injection of the drug.

The Moldovan prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings, and Borodkina was put on the international wanted list by Interpol. However, by that time Irina Borodkina had already moved to Ukraine.

Babel released the investigation on March 4, 2026. At that time, Iryna Borodkina was working at a medical center in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. She performed manipulations for which a doctor must complete an internship and obtain specialization, in particular in the surgical profile.