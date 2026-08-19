Operation “Forrest Gump”. NABU published fragments of wiretaps, and the media named the names of the alleged suspects among the MPs and the Presidentʼs Office (UPD)

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have published a teaser of the investigation into the case, which involves a current and former MP, as well as high-ranking officials of the Presidentʼs Office.

The operation was called "Forrest Gump". The video contains a recording of an unknown manʼs conversation with the following quotes: "We have ʼSaving Private Ryan.ʼ Only a moron can write to his children stealing money and paying for their education. Thatʼs why itʼs Forrest Gump."

Another conversation contains the following dialogue:

“I donʼt fucking know, there are four bags.”

"Shit. If we do this, you can just go to the Presidentʼs Office on your fucking own."

It is unknown who the people in this recording are. Earlier, a number of media outlets, including ZN.UA, wrote that as part of this case, searches are being conducted at the homes of the Deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra, the MP from the former “OPZZh” Vadym Stolar, and the ex-MP Maksym Mykytas.

Journalists also claim that officials from the Ministry of Justice and representatives of “Sense Bank” are involved in the case. There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

UPD at 11:04 AM: During searches, NABU and SAPO found a document with an anti-crisis communication plan regarding the activities of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada.

It includes communication steps and messages on how to respond to the public situation surrounding the work of TIC.

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UPD at 11:25: The MP from the former “OPZZh” Vadym Stolar confirmed that he is being searched.

He assures that he is cooperating with NABU representatives and is not creating any obstacles.

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