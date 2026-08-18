The 121st Brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that they had resolved the problem with the provision of military supplies. Earlier, the unit appealed to the command

The 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they had resolved the problem of providing military personnel and met the basic needs of the unit.

This was reported by the press service of the 121st brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

They added that the battalion command "has all the necessary resources and means" to provide for the units. At the same time, the statement does not say anything about the rotation that the fighters requested.

The woman who previously spread the militaryʼs appeal reported that supplies have improved and there are now no problems with food and medicine for the military.

Where it all began

The soldiers of the fire support platoon of the fire support company of the 3rd battalion of military unit A7049 recorded their appeal on August 9. They said that they have been in combat positions in the Zaporizhzhia region without rotation for almost four months.

According to servicemen and their families, during this time the unit is facing a critical situation with the provision of the most necessary things — drinking water, food and medicines. In particular, water may not be delivered for 3-7 days, and in some places — up to 12 days, food arrives once every 3-7 days, and sometimes it is spoiled. Medicines in case of urgent need may arrive late, when help is already urgently needed.

Platoon commander Lieutenant Syschuk clarified that he and his comrades arrived to replace servicemen who had been in positions for eight months without rotation.

What did the command say?

The Southern Defense Force stated in a statement that “the data highlighted in the video message reflects only a single fragment of the complex operational situation and does not reproduce the full context of the measures taken”. They emphasized that over the past 30 days, almost 240 kg of food had been delivered to the military brigade positions.

"Currently, a set of actions is being taken to rotate the unit as soon as possible [...]. The rotation will be carried out as soon as the security situation allows, so as not to expose the personnel to critical risk during regrouping," the message says.

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