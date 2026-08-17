Politico: Egypt accuses “Rosatom” of violating safety standards during nuclear power plant construction — alcohol found on site

The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant Authority has reported violations discovered during the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, which is being built by the Russian state corporation “Rosatom”.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

Among the violations are defects in the foundation slabs of three power units, problems with the concrete structures of the fourth power unit, and cavities under the metal cladding. Cases of unauthorized access were recorded at the facility, as well as the publication of photos and videos from the construction site.

The package of documents also contains the results of internal inspections by the Russian corporation itself, which indicate construction delays and numerous engineering problems. Other violations were also found at the construction site: prohibited alcoholic beverages were found, cases of the use of fake passes and improper compliance with safety rules.

The Egyptian side also accused Rosatom of overstating the stationʼs readiness. As journalists noted, this story is also indicative for Hungary, as “Rosatom” is building the “Paks-2” nuclear power plant using the same technology. The countryʼs government has already begun an inspection of “Paks-2” and has questioned its cost and the feasibility of cooperating with the Russian state corporation.