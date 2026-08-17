Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — SBI decoded the “black box”

The SBI employees deciphered the "black box" after the crash of a Su-24M military aircraft in the Khmelnytskyi region on June 16.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Also, the State Bureau of Investigation has already received the results of the internal investigation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Investigators have ordered an additional aviation technical examination.

According to the information from the "black box", during the flight, the elements of the control system on the left wing of the aircraft failed. Because of this, the Su-24M lost control and began to rotate around its axis — as a result, it fell from a height of more than 600 meters at a speed of 809 km/h.

Preliminary reports suggest that the crash was caused by external damage, such as a bird strike. Experts are now expected to confirm this version.

During the aviation technical examination, they must determine whether the damage could have caused this crash and whether the crew had the technical ability to regain control of the aircraft. In addition, experts must check other possible versions of the crash and determine the technical cause of the planeʼs crash.

The Su-24M bomber crash occurred on June 16, killing the pilot and navigator.

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