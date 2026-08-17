In Ukraine, 7% of people believe that Joseph Stalin was a "great leader", while another 62% of Ukrainians are against this statement.

This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey.

For example, in 2023, 9% considered Stalin a “great leader”. Also, in June 2026, 3% of Ukrainians responded that they had a positive attitude towards Stalin, 27% were indifferent, and another 57% had a negative attitude. In 2023, 4% had a positive attitude towards him, and another 61% had a negative attitude.

At the same time, in Russia in 2026, 59% of Russians have a positive attitude towards Stalin. Also, 56% of people there consider him a "great leader".

The survey was conducted on June 17-23, 2026, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers in all regions of Ukraine. 1 005 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey.

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