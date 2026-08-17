The Telegraph: Russia has created a network of secret bases to launch long-range drones. They could reach Warsaw

Russia has deployed at least 10 secret bases with new launch pads for long-range drones. Some of them are already being used to strike Ukraine, and the new drones can reach NATO countries.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

Journalists analyzed satellite imagery and documents and discovered at least 59 new launch pads along Russiaʼs borders with Ukraine and Belarus. About 20 of them have increased length, which may indicate their ability to launch new long-range strike drones.

Some of the bases were built on the territory of former military facilities and airfields, while others were simply located in rural areas.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Khalino Air Base in Kursk Region with new launch pads and drone storage

According to The Telegraph, seven of the ten bases identified were already used in the recent attacks on Kyiv. One of them can store more than 1 000 strike drones at a time, and new launch pads are continuing to be built at several sites.

In addition, Russia is modernizing Shahed drones. The new Geran-4 and Geran-5 models, according to Ukrainian documents, can have jet engines, carry up to 90 kg of combat load and fly almost 1,000 km. If such drones are launched from new bases, Warsaw, in particular, will be within their potential reach.

At the same time, The Telegraph emphasizes: there is no evidence that Russia is preparing a strike on Poland or any other NATO country.

US and European intelligence agencies do not rule out that Moscow is considering provocations on Polish territory, including strikes under a foreign flag with subsequent attempts to blame Ukraine.

DroneSec expert Mike Monnick believes that Moscow has significantly expanded its network of launch bases to simultaneously increase the number of attacks on Ukraine and create a long-term threat to NATO countries.

A NATO representative told the publication that the Alliance is ready to defend every inch of allied territory and continues to increase its readiness to counter threats from drones.