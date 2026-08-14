In Belgium, builders discovered €9 million worth of gold in the walls of a house during renovations

In Belgium, construction workers discovered a cache of gold (coins and bars) worth €9 million hidden in the walls of a house during renovations.

The BBC writes about this.

Construction workers spotted the cache while laying new sewer pipes on a property in Flanders and reported the "treasures" to the police.

Police searched the house and urged people not to visit this construction site for "treasure hunting".

The property belongs to CAW Oost-Vlaanderen, an organization that provides social assistance to a community of 47 000 people. The organizationʼs director said he expects the funds to be used for its charitable work.

Under Belgian law, the owner of the gold has five years to claim their rights to the “treasure”. If the owner is not found and the police determine that the “treasure” does not belong to criminals, it will be divided between the finders and the owner of the plot.

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