In one day, Ukrainians invested over UAH 500 million in the production of “Vyriy Industries” drones

During the first day of operation, the “Inzhur MilTech” fund, through which Ukrainians invest in the production of “Vyriy Industries”, attracted over UAH 500 million. 12 239 investors participated, and the average investment amount was UAH 40 819.

This was reported by the press service of “Vyriy Industries”.

The project went live on August 13. Hereʼs its essence: a retail investor buys certificates from the “Inzhur MilTech” fund, which invests the raised funds in corporate bonds of “Vyriy Industries”.

The minimum investment is from UAH 1 000, you can join until December 31, 2026.

In total, “Vyriy Industries” wants to raise up to UAH 5 billion through this fund: at the same time, corporate bonds worth UAH 4.7 billion were issued throughout the country in 2025.

You can find out all the conditions and calculate the projected income on the “Inzhur MilTech” fund page.

The CEO of “Vyriy Industries” Oleksiy Babenko is one of the shareholders of Babel, and the publication has a conflict of interest in the materials about him — this should be taken into account.

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