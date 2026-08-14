Ukraine will transfer captured Russian military equipment to museums of partner countries

Trophy military equipment that the Ukrainian military captured or received during the fight against Russian aggression will be transferred to museums in partner countries.

The mechanism that will allow this to be done has already been supported by the Cabinet of Ministers, according to the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Culture.

The equipment will be transferred free of charge so that partner countries can use it as museum exhibits or for organizing exhibitions.

In particular, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark and the Netherlands will receive samples of T-72 tanks. Before the transfer, the equipment was taken out of combat readiness: it does not have explosive elements and can be presented to visitors.

The Ministry of Defense notes that such exhibitions abroad will help convey objective information about the course of Ukraineʼs struggle for independence and demonstrate to the international community real evidence of the war.

The project should also promote cultural diplomacy and cooperation with foreign museums.

In June of this year, the Ministry of Defense launched the “TrophyLab" portal, through which manufacturers, engineers, scientists, laboratories, and international partners can access captured equipment to study Russian weapons.

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