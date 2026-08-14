Muskʼs company agreed to return Poland to the common European Starlink roaming zone

SpaceX has agreed to return Poland to the Starlink intra-European roaming zone.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Technologies of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski, Polsat News reports.

According to him, customers from Poland will use the service on the same terms as in other European countries. Gawkowski expects that the announced changes will be implemented quickly and customers will be informed about it afterwards.

Earlier, SpaceX announced that it had changed the rules for using the Starlink Roam service. SpaceX created a common European region covering more than 30 countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, France, Spain, Italy, Romania and Norway. Poland was not initially on this list.

This could worsen conditions for Polish customers using Starlink while traveling abroad. According to the rules of the Roam Unlimited service, a user can use it outside the country of registration for a maximum of 30 days during one trip, the journalists added.

For Poles, after this period, they would have to return to Poland, change the country tied to the service, or switch to a more expensive tariff. The new rules were to apply to existing customers from August 17.

On August 13, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski threatened Elon Musk to review the countryʼs spending on Starlink satellite communications. This refers to the nearly $50 million per year that Poland spends on Starlink terminals for Ukraine.

This is not the first conflict between Sikorsky and Musk over Starlink. Last year, Musk replied to a Polish minister: "Shut up, little man”, after Sikorsky said that Warsaw could look for alternative satellite communication providers if Musk became an unreliable partner.

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