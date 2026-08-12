Ukraine and Moldova have agreed on a 50% discount on transit railway transportation of Ukrainian cargo. Why

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky and his Moldovan counterpart Vasile Tofan agreed on a 50% discount on transit railway transportation of Ukrainian cargo.

This was reported by Serhiy Koretsky.

This discount will be valid from August 10 until the end of 2026. Also, starting August 17, the countries will change the route of the Kyiv-Chisinau train to make it easier to get to the airport in Chisinau.

The day before, Ukrainian and Moldovan sources told Reuters that Ukraine wanted to transport grain by rail through Moldova to the Romanian port of Constanta. Thatʼs when the information about the discount appeared.

The reason is the intensification of Russian attacks on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region. Over 90% of Ukrainian grain exports are handled by seaports. Due to Russian attacks, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine has lowered the forecast for grain exports in the 2026-2027 season from 43 to 38-40 million tons.

Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Volodymyr Bolea visited the Odessa region on August 9, where he discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Kalashnyk the development of railway connections and the expansion of transit between the two countries. Tofan also stated that the country should not miss the opportunity to earn millions of euros from the transit of Ukrainian grain.

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