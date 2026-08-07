In Thailand, a student opened fire at a school and killed six people. Before that, he shot his grandparents

In Nonthaburi province, Thailand, a student opened fire at a school, killing three teachers and three students. He had previously shot and killed his grandparents in their home.

Khaosod Online and Reuters write about this.

Another 15 people were injured, two of them in serious condition. According to preliminary information, the attacker himself shot himself. The police have not yet reported on the shooterʼs motives.

Police added that the 14-year-old boy fired at least 26 bullets, and another 34 rounds were found on him. According to law enforcement, the weapon belonged to his grandfather. Journalists clarified that this is the second school shooting in Thailand this year — in February, a teacher was killed and one student was injured in the south of the country.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Shootings are not uncommon in Thailand. The worst mass killing occurred in 2022, when a former police officer went on a shooting and stabbing spree in the northeast of the country, killing 36 people, including 22 children who were stabbed to death while they were sleeping in a daycare center.

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