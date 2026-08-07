EU to accelerate deployment of its own IRIS² satellite network — first launches planned for 2029

The European Commission and the SpaceRISE consortium have signed an agreement to deploy the IRIS² satellite system, the European Unionʼs new flagship communications network. The project is moving from planning to full-scale implementation, with the first launches scheduled for 2029.

This was reported by the European Commission.

The parties signed the agreement on the implementation of the program on August 7. Negotiations have been ongoing since January 2026. During this time, the European Commission and SpaceRISE agreed on the technical parameters of the system, its capacity, deployment schedule, target cost, and the amount of investment by private operators.

The core network will consist of 330 satellites in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit. In addition, 66 satellites with increased security will be included. Once launched, IRIS² will provide autonomous and reliable communications for governments, militaries, security services and rescue services in EU countries, as well as in Norway and Iceland.

The financing is planned to be provided by the EU budget for 2028-2034, as well as contributions from member states and other participating countries. Some countries have already announced additional investments. Poland has pledged €656 million, Hungary €500 million, and Spain has announced investments of €1.6 to €2 billion.

Leading European companies, including “Airbus Defence and Space”, “Thales Alenia Space”, OHB, and “Aerospacelab”, will create the network.

IRIS² is a secure satellite communications project for the European Union. At the end of 2024, the European Commission and SpaceRISE signed a 12-year agreement: the consortium will design, build and fully operate this system.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.