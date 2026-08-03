Bloomberg: Belgium increased imports of Russian LNG in July due to the situation in the Middle East

Belgium became completely dependent on imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia in July, mainly due to reduced supplies to Europe due to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bloomberg writes about this.

However, vessel tracking data shows that Belgiumʼs total LNG imports in July fell by more than 40% compared to the same period last year. The country bought about 0.4 million tonnes of Russian LNG. Belgium also receives pipeline natural gas from Norway and the UK.

In the first half of 2026, Europe imported 16% more Russian LNG than in the same period last year. The total amount of purchases reached €5.96 billion. The largest buyers, according to the German organization Urgewald, were France, Belgium and Spain.

The last time Russia was the sole supplier of natural gas to Belgium was in early 2021, when European Union countries were just beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — even before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

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