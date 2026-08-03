Law enforcement officers have exposed the deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, who is suspected of taking bribes for road repairs

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have exposed the deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration (RMA). He is suspected of receiving bribes for the repair of interregional highways.

SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, the official guaranteed a contract with a road construction company and the allocation of budget funds for repair work in exchange for a 5% kickback. He also involved the head of a relevant state institution in this scheme.

Investigators managed to document the agreements between the official and the contractor for UAH 1.1 million and the phased transfer of this bribe during June. The participants in this scheme were charged with suspicion of the bribe received by the official and the offer of this bribe, respectively.

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The suspects face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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