Unknown person shot at TRC employees in Odesa: four injured (UPD)

An unknown person shot at employees of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in Odesa, injuring four people.

This was reported to the police.

At 19:30, the police received a report of a shooting in one of the districts of Odesa. The TRC employees carried out notification measures. The injured are currently receiving medical assistance. Law enforcement officers are searching for the shooter.

UPD (23:03): The man was detained. Previously, he was shooting with a "Flaubert" pistol. His actions will be investigated as obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

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