In Khmelnytsky, the detonation of ammunition at a military training ground has ended. There is no contact with five servicemen

An ammunition detonation has occurred at a training ground of a military unit in Khmelnytsky. There is currently no contact with five servicemen.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces.

Three servicemen were also injured. Search and inspection operations have begun at the scene. Law enforcement officers have opened a case for violating the rules for handling weapons. They are now questioning the command and servicemen.

The incident at the training ground occurred at around 11:55 a.m. Earlier, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration wrote that residents of nearby residential buildings were informed of the need to stay in shelters. There is also information about damage to housing.

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