The US State Department showed an incorrect map of Africa at a conference in Brazil. It turned out that it was generated by artificial intelligence

The US State Department showed an incorrect map of Africa during a presentation at the global AIDS conference in Brazil, which incorrectly labeled all of the continentʼs countries.

Reuters writes about this.

The map was spotted with an OpenAI watermark, meaning the presentation was created by artificial intelligence. The US State Department responded by saying it took “full responsibility” for the confusion. It also explained that the map was created by a team member who had hastily changed the slides before the event.

Emily Bass / Substack

Nigeria was shown on the map as a landlocked country located in the middle of the Sahara Desert. Mozambique, located in southeastern Africa, was moved to the Horn of Africa, and Côte dʼIvoire, located in West Africa, was shown on the other side of the continent.

The US speaker at the conference was Jeff Graham, the US chief health envoy. The State Department said that despite the map, the discussions at the conference were “substantive and constructive”.

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