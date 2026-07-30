BTS refused to submit to Grammys after the award introduced an Asian music category

BTS will not participate in the next Grammy ceremony in 2027. All because the organizers introduced an Asian music category.

The band members published a corresponding statement on their personal Instagram, Pitchfork reports.

"We hope that our music will be listened to and loved for what it is, and not divided by region or language. Thank you ARMY and everyone who has always supported us," they added.

The decision comes a month after the Recording Academy announced the creation of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, one of five new categories at the 69th Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 7, 2027.

The new category description states: "This category recognizes artistic excellence in the performance of Asian pop music originating from or widely recognized in Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, with significant use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are given to performers."

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said on Instagram that he was "sad to hear" about BTSʼ decision not to submit their music.

“The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity, and extraordinary growth of pop music originating from Asia. The point of this new category is to shine a spotlight on important artists. More categories means more music will be recognized,” he wrote.

He also emphasized that submitting music in a genre category, such as Asian pop, jazz, or country, does not disqualify an artist from participating in the general categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. He said these categories are open to any work that meets the requirements, regardless of genre.

BTS has been nominated for four Grammys since becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for the award in 2019. They never won.

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