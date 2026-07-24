Relations with Trump, the end of the war and rumors about drugs. Zelensky gave an interview to MAGA blogger Lori Loomer

Right-wing American blogger Laura Loomer, who is considered close to the US President Donald Trump, came to Ukraine and recorded an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky. Babel has collected the main points of the Ukrainian president from their conversation.
- About relations with Donald Trump. Conversations with the US President became better, and the tone changed completely. The first turning point was the meeting in the Vatican — we changed our relationship in about 15-20 minutes. Let the details remain between the two of us, but it was very good. The tension subsided, and the conversation went great.
President Trump understood who really doesnʼt want to stop the war. He understood that we want to stop Putin and we want peace. Because earlier there were voices that it was Ukraine that didnʼt want to stop.
- About the threat to the USA. If Russia becomes the Soviet Union again — this is Putinʼs global idea, the world will get an alliance of China and the USSR: the largest empire and the most powerful army in the world. They will truly surpass the USA, and this will be a danger to you. Ukraine has become a wall for these dreams of Putin. You paid for this wall, so they cannot get the USSR again and become the biggest enemy for the USA.
- About ending the war. Ukraine wants to win the war against Russia, but first of all we focus on human lives. If tomorrow we can stop the war and cease fire, it is better than fighting for 10-20 years for victory and losing our people. I am ready to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office or at Mar-a-Lago. It all depends on Trump.
- About drone production. Next year, drones capable of flying up to 10 000 km will appear in Ukraine. Now we have drones with a flight range of over 3 000 km, and this year we will have those that can cover 4 000 km.
- About the interview of former Zelensky spokeswoman Yulia Mendel with Tucker Carlson (where she accused Zelenskyy of using cocaine). I watch smart people and I never watch stupid people. Because it doesnʼt help anything. So I didnʼt watch Carlsonʼs interview. Of course, Iʼve never used drugs.
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