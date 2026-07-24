Relations with Trump, the end of the war and rumors about drugs. Zelensky gave an interview to MAGA blogger Lori Loomer

Right-wing American blogger Laura Loomer, who is considered close to the US President Donald Trump, came to Ukraine and recorded an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky. Babel has collected the main points of the Ukrainian president from their conversation.

About relations with Donald Trump. Conversations with the US President became better, and the tone changed completely. The first turning point was the meeting in the Vatican — we changed our relationship in about 15-20 minutes. Let the details remain between the two of us, but it was very good. The tension subsided, and the conversation went great.

President Trump understood who really doesnʼt want to stop the war. He understood that we want to stop Putin and we want peace. Because earlier there were voices that it was Ukraine that didnʼt want to stop.