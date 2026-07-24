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In Romania, it is believed that the drone shot down today is a “Shahed”. Because of this, four fighter jets were scrambled

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

The Romanian Armed Forces believe that the drone shot down the day before is similar to the “Shahed” or “Geran-2”, which Russia uses in attacks against Ukraine. Four fighter jets — two F-16s and two Italian Eurofighter Typhoons — were scrambled to intercept it.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Romanian Army Georgy Vlad, Digi24 reports.

The wreckage of the drone is being examined to determine whether it belongs to Russia. The unidentified drone was shot down 100 kilometers from Bucharest. Italian NATO pilots missed when they tried to shoot it down.

The media clarified that the drone did not fly near military bases or power plants.

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