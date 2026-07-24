Belarus warns Poland of threat of terrorist attack — children of Belarusian activist may be targeted

The Polish authorities have received a warning from Belarus about a possible terrorist attack on Polish territory. The countryʼs intelligence services are investigating this information.

The warning was published on its website by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus on the evening of July 23. It was noted that the Belarusian Chargé dʼAffaires in Poland Krzysztof Ozanna was informed about the alleged terrorist attack.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the attack is allegedly being prepared by a man who was previously convicted in Belarus on several criminal charges and recently lost his residence permit and subsidiary protection in Poland. The main target of the potential attack is allegedly the minor children of a Belarusian activist who is in Poland.

The motive, according to the Belarusian side, is revenge for the activist allegedly "not making sufficient efforts" to preserve his protection status and right to stay in Poland.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the Polish side took Belarusʼ warning seriously.

"We take every warning about terrorism seriously and check it. This is information received about 12 hours ago, which we are still studying," Sikorsky stressed.

The spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Polandʼs Special Services Jacek Dobrzynski emphasized that law enforcement officers are taking all necessary measures, but for security reasons, the details of the work of the special services are not disclosed.

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