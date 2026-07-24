The US Department of Defense has updated its list of foreign institutions engaged in problematic activities and added 130 academic and research institutions located in China, Russia, and Iran.

This is stated on the Pentagon website.

Of these organizations, 33 are Russian. The list includes Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Moscow Aviation Institute, a number of institutions that are part of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and others.

The agency confirmed that these institutions are involved in activities that increase the risk of misappropriation of US government-funded research and development results. According to American authorities, this allows hostile states to interfere in US scientific research and threatens national security.

The department urges American scientists, universities, and companies to be cautious if they plan to collaborate, fund, or share data with institutions on this list.

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