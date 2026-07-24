The US imposes tariffs on countries importing goods produced by forced labor

The US has imposed new tariffs on 60 countries for failing to adequately combat imports of goods produced using forced labor.

This was reported by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The decision was made on behalf of President Donald Trump. The tariffs are being imposed after an investigation found that a number of countries were not adequately enforcing bans on the import of such goods.

The tariffs are being imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows for action against unfair trade practices. The 60 countries in question.

The 10% tariff will apply to countries that have already implemented or committed to implementing an effective ban on the import of such goods. These include, among others, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Cambodia.

Certain goods from the EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland, etc. will be subject to tariffs of 10% or 12.5%, depending on the product category. At the same time, the US has provided exemptions for certain goods.

They concern, in particular, raw materials, the shortage of which may arise due to new tariffs, products that cannot be produced in the United States in sufficient quantities or purchased in other countries, as well as certain goods from those countries that are already working to implement requirements to ban the import of such products.

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