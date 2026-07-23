Dubai is offering over $800 in rewards to its residents to lure friends to visit — all due to the decline in tourism amid the war

Dubai is offering rewards to its residents for inviting friends and family to visit the city, as authorities try to revive tourism that has plummeted since the city was embroiled in a US-Israeli war against Iran.

The Guardian writes about this.

The Dubai Invite program was launched by the Department of Economy and Tourism. It allows UAE residents to invite friends and family members and, if they come to Dubai, receive bonuses worth over 3 000 UAE dirhams (approximately $817).

Visit Dubaiʼs website states that the reward package can include hotel stays, restaurant discounts and tickets to tourist attractions. Each resident can receive a maximum of three reward packages for guests arriving by October 31, although the bonuses can be used until December.

Invitees must be non-UAE residents, arrive on a valid tourist visa and can only be nominated once.

According to local media reports, the program received over 10,000 applications in just the first 48 hours after launch.

How the war in the Middle East affected Dubai

The program was launched amid a significant downturn in the countryʼs tourism industry. After the Gulf states were drawn into the US-Israeli war against Iran, the number of international passengers dropped sharply.

In February, Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones that hit the world-famous Fairmont Hotel and Dubai International Airport, undermining the cityʼs reputation as a safe haven for wealthy tourists and influencers.

Dubai welcomed a record 20 million tourists in 2025. However, since the conflict began, the number of airlines flying to Dubai’s airports has halved, with many planes rerouting due to the threat of missile strikes and tourists avoiding flights via the Middle East.

Hotel vacancies are reported to be high, and many companies have seen their revenues fall by more than 50%. Some of Dubaiʼs most iconic hotels have temporarily closed, accelerating renovation plans. The sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, in particular, will close for 18 months for a major renovation.

Other hotels and companies have joined the new government program, offering discounts of up to 45% and free nights.

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