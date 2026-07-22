EU mission in the Mediterranean boarded a tanker believed to belong to Russiaʼs shadow fleet

The European IRINI mission has stopped a tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that likely belongs to Russiaʼs shadow fleet.

This was written by the EUʼs chief diplomat, Kaia Kallas, on her X page.

She said that on July 20, EU forces boarded the oil tanker MV SOUTH STAR because they suspected it was flying a false flag. Kallas added that this week, EU member states allowed EUNAVFOR ATALANTA forces to board another vessel, which may also belong to the Russian shadow fleet.

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The European IRINI mission is an EU naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea, launched in 2020 to monitor compliance with the UN arms embargo on Libya. In 2025, the mission was extended until 31 March 2027 and its mandate was expanded to include gathering information on clandestine activities in the Mediterranean. In March 2026, the mission was allowed to board vessels suspected of using false flags.

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